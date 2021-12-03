VIP AUDIO 12/2 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Drafting nearly 100 cruiserweights from the last several decades to populate a start-up AEW roster, was Bret Hart disrespected by not headlining PPVs during his 1994 title reign, more (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of The Fix this week, “The Fix Mailbag” edition, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:

Do a lot listeners of The Fix not actually watch wrestling and essentially outsource wrestling watching to Todd and Wade?

Drafting nearly 100 cruiserweights from the last several decades to populate a start-up AEW roster from Akira Tozawa to Prince Iaukea to Lance Storm to Psicosis to Drew Gulak.

Was Bret Hart disrespected by not actually headlining PPVs during his 1994 title reign?

Could early 1990s WCW have sustained itself without Hulk Hogan pushing his cronies and enveloping the company?

