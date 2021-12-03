SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/2 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: And new – A wrestling conversation with AAW Heavyweight Champion Mat Fitchett (43 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 43:30 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? A conversation with AAW Heavyweight Champion Mat Fitchett. On the show, Zack Heydorn and Fitchett talk the artistry of wrestling with specific discussion on his championship match this past weekend including how the match came together, how he works to call matches in the ring, what he looks for from the audience to drive his work, the art of selling and storytelling, the roots of his character, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO