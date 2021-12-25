VIP AUDIO 12/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs. Ago) (AD-FREE): Wade talks with DDP about Cody before he was a wrestler, WCW Nitro, Goldberg, WWE-Undertaker, Bischoff, Hall, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from ten years ago (12-16-2011). Wade interviews Diamond Dallas Page about his WCW Nitro memories, favorite matches, what went wrong with Undertaker and the WWF, working Goldberg, DDPYoga, hosting the Best of WCW Nitro DVD set, and more in the Livecast, including live callers.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, he talks about Cody Rhodes before joining WWE with insight into his road to becoming a pro wrestler, reflections on Kanyon, does he stay in touch with Scott Hall, what’s the deal with Mark Madden’s hatred for him to this day, and more.

