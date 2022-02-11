VIP AUDIO 2/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Dueling Draft of the AEW roster today between Wade and Todd, Rousey, Madden, Hangman, Hardcore, Peacock, Lights Out gimmick, Shane, Pillars, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:
- Is it possible to defend the Lights Out Match gimmick as AEW executes it?
- A challenge to endure some of WWE’s more annoying aspects for a prize of $10 million.
- What was their favorite part of Shane McMahon’s most recent comeback?
- Would the AEW “pillars” be the same if the selection was made from the current deeper roster?
- Todd and Wade take turns drafting AEW wrestlers to fill out two separate competing rosters.
- Is Ronda Rousey upset or okay with Becky Lynch calling her “a little weirdo”?
- Is WWE screwed if Peacock goes under? Can they return to PPV or convince their fans to pay $10 a month again directly to them?
- What is Mark Madden’s lasting impact on pro wrestling?
- Why are fans seemingly obsessed with hardcore?
- Should AEW be listening better to fans when it comes to what they liked about “Hangman” Page’s character at one point?
