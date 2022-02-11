SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/10 - The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Dueling Draft of the AEW roster today between Wade and Todd, Rousey, Madden, Hangman, Hardcore, Peacock, Lights Out gimmick, Shane, Pillars, more (82 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:22:43 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer mailbag questions on these topics:

Is it possible to defend the Lights Out Match gimmick as AEW executes it?

A challenge to endure some of WWE’s more annoying aspects for a prize of $10 million.

What was their favorite part of Shane McMahon’s most recent comeback?

Would the AEW “pillars” be the same if the selection was made from the current deeper roster?

Todd and Wade take turns drafting AEW wrestlers to fill out two separate competing rosters.

Is Ronda Rousey upset or okay with Becky Lynch calling her “a little weirdo”?

Is WWE screwed if Peacock goes under? Can they return to PPV or convince their fans to pay $10 a month again directly to them?

What is Mark Madden’s lasting impact on pro wrestling?

Why are fans seemingly obsessed with hardcore?

Should AEW be listening better to fans when it comes to what they liked about “Hangman” Page’s character at one point?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO