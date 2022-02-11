VIP AUDIO 2/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Dissecting Heyman’s explanation for siding with Reigns over Lesnar, Ronda tried to look happy with fans, Quiz Bowl, full reviews of Raw and Smackdown (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw including dissecting Paul Heyman’s explanation for why he sided ultimately with Roman Reigns over Brock Lesnar, the execution of the Quiz Bowl, Ronda Rousey’s attempt to seem happy with fans, and more.

