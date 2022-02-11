SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/10 - The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Dynamite rating up, Hangman vs. Archer, Keith Lee's debut for AEW, review of Rampage and Dynamite, UFC 271 preview (55 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 55:18 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

The report of Tony Khan filing to run for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Reaction to the AEW rating being way up this week.

A review of AEW Rampage from last Friday night.

A review of AEW Dynamite including the debut of Keith Lee, the appearance by Jay White, “Hangman” Page vs. Lance Archer for the AEW Title, the Inner Circle mandatory meeting, MJF’s gloating about his win over C.M. Punk, and more.

The latest from UFC including last weekend’s event and a preview of UFC 271.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO