SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (2-8-2017) Keller & Arezzi talk about Vince McMahon as a central fascinating figure for 35 years in pro wrestling, Lesnar-Goldberg, Taker, XFL documentary, more (93 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:33:42 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this bonus Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show flashback, we jump back to a 5 Yrs Ago Flashback mid-week episode (2-8-2017). PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by longtime pro wrestling radio host John Arezzi for the mid-week episode to discuss a wide array of current events including thoughts on Vince McMahon as a central fascinating figure the last 35 years in pro wrestling and how the XFL documentary highlighted aspects of his personality and relationship with the media and world outside of pro wrestling. Then they field calls and address email topics from listeners on current events in WWE including Elimination Chamber, Smackdown’s women’s division, WrestleMania, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO