SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (1-6-2004): Vince loved one of worst Raws featuring Coach demeaning Ross relentlessly, Rumble hype analysis, wrestlers nervous about cutbacks, Hall & Nash headed to TNA (20 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 20:07 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline (#43) from January 6, 2004. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault begins by covering these topics:

Vince McMahon loved one of worst Raws featuring Coach demeaning Ross relentlessly.

Rumble hype analysis.

Wrestlers nervous about WWE January cutbacks.

Scott Hall & Kevin Nash headed to TNA but how should they be used, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO