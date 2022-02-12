VIP AUDIO 2/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (1-7-2004): Insider tips on WM20 line-up including prospects of Hogan vs. Austin and Lesnar vs. Goldberg, what McMahon was telling people he did not want to do, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline (#44) from January 7, 2004. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault begins by covering these topics:

Details on hints of a Hulk Hogan vs. Steve Austin match at WrestleMania and a proposed finish that could make everyone happy, what Vince McMahon was saying about what he wanted WrestleMania 20 not to be.

Early talk of a Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg match at WM20.

Could Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy bumping into Jeff Jarrett at NASCAR party lead to TNA deal.

Early thoughts on Abyss, speculating on TNA’s future headed into 2004 including pending big news, looking at reader dream matches.

Evaluating Teddy Long’s racism promo.

A look at the state of tag team wrestling in the industry headed into 2004.

