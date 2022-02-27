SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Darren Mooney joins Rich & Will to talk Rock movie choices, auteurs that Bautista & Cena trust, "Peacemaker" as marker of Cena's continued growth as an actor, more (129 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:09:12 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich and Will welcome Darren Mooney of The TwoFifty & Escapist to talk about wrestlers in movies and their evolution from Piper to Cena. The question of the auteurs chosen to mold them, the movies and talent around them, and even the vulnerabilities exhibited on screen by some of these former (and current) main eventers are discussed by the trio, who then also delve into the question of where Cena and Bautista have risked where the Rock, for instance, has not. After our chat, at the 1:36 mark on, Will, Rich, and last week’s guest JP Houlihan have a bit of a quiz of pop culture and history as part of February being UK LGBT month!

It Could Be Said 180 – LINK

The TwoFifty Podcast with Darren Mooney – LINK

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO