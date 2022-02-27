SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 2/26 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including items on scathing Rock-Cena exchanges, Vince's early comments on WWE Network plans, Trish, DDP, HBK, wrestler expenses, Natalya's farting gimmick, more (205 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 3:25:31 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Feb. 21, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including Elimination Chamber polls and staff scores, how many Raw viewers watch on delay on DVR, Wade Barrett update, follow up and insight into the TNA creative situation after Russo’s departure, a quick rundown of the live Smackdown, SD ratings, and more.

•The Feb. 22, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw rating rebounds but still way below last year with a huge demographic drop that’s of concern, Chris Brown vs. Punk with Kurt Angle reacting, Tyson, ROH, Matt Hardy, WM30, and more.

•The Feb. 23, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including these topics: Vince McMahon talks about the WWE Network plans, WWE reveals final 2011 PPV buyrates, ideas for improving PPV business, Rock’s next movies, Jesse Sorrensen update, WWE Movies division future, and more.

•The Feb. 24, 2012 episode features a look at the latest news including updates on Trish Stratus, Van Hammer, Jesse Sorensen, Shawn Michaels, Dallas Page, the Rock DVD, the new Kayfabe shirts WWE is marketing, John Cena speaks about The Rock after a few quiet days, WWE Honduras results, Impact ratings including quarter hours and demographics, and more.

•The Feb. 25, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including the future of Kane’s character, a prospective top three matches at WrestleMania 29 including potentially Brock Lesnar and Steve Austin in the mix, how are wrestlers’ rental cars and lodging expenses handled by WWE, and a few another subjects.

•The Feb. 26, 2012 episode features the Ask the Editor format including whether it’s a good idea to have Punk hold the WWE Title for at least a year with Cena as the top star going without a title the whole time, whether the locker room is or should be jealous of The Rock’s success and resent his return, and is the Natalya farting gimmick the worst of all time for a wrestler to be saddled with?

•The Feb. 27, 2012 episode features PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell joining Wade for a special in-depth analysis of the Rock-Cena confrontation including how real it got, whether it’s good for business, the strange vibe and dynamic on display, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO