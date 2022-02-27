VIP AUDIO 2/27 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (2-27-2017) Keller & Chiari analyze Goldberg-Owens, Reigns-Strowman, Seth-Hunter, and all final Fastlane hype with callers & emails (83 min.)

News Ticker

February 27, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show, we jump back five years to the Feb. 27, 2017 episode of the WWE Raw post-show. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Ring Rust Radio’s Mike Chiari to discuss the final episode of Monday Night Raw before WWE Fastlane with callers, plus reacting to emails, with a focus on the top segments with Goldberg and Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, and Seth Rollins and Triple H.

