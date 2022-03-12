VIP AUDIO 3/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Will & Rich chat with WH Park (@whpark9) regarding his “Four Pillars” shirt on AEW TV, best shows to watch in Japan during his time there, differences in fandom culture in Japan vs. North America, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Post Wrestling’s WH Park joins Will & Rich to discuss his “Four Pillars” shirt (via Eddie Kingston) making it onto AEW television, the monthly show of the same name he does for Post, living in Japan and going to shows vs. seeing them online, going on a journey with your younger wrestlers and why Okada’s lack of “fellow pillars” has hurt New Japan in that regard, whether Naito should’ve won the first attempt around at the IWGP title, “Moon Knight,” and more.
