VIP AUDIO 3/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Will Cooling & Dr. Luke Middup (@lukemiddup) talk Saudi Arabia, Sportswashing, Roman Abramovich, more (121 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by Dr. Luke Middup (@lukemiddup), a military and diplomatic historian from St. Andrews University, with whom he co-hosts the It Could Be Said podcast. After Will gives his brief thoughts on the forthcoming AEW Revolution card, they discuss Saudi Arabia and WWE’s relationship with the kingdom, the wider concept of sportswashing and whether such governments receive the expected benefits from their investment, the impact of the war in Ukraine on Chelsea, Khabib Nurmagomedov being announced for the UFC Hall of Fame, and how a fraudster almost made North Korea a partner of Notts County. A really fun show that if nothing else will give wrestling fans a greater insight into a country that WWE earns millions and millions of dollars from every year.

You can buy Luke’s book, “The Powell Doctrine and US Foreign Policy (Military Strategy and Operational Art)” from Amazon.co.uk and Amazon.com. You might want to go for the e-book option, though.

