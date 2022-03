VIP AUDIO 3/6 – AEW Revolution PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Sage: Full analysis of Hangman vs. Cole, MJF vs. Punk, Baker vs. Rosa, Danielson vs. Moxley, Ladder Match, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch.com’s Tyler Sage with full analysis of the AEW Revolution PPV including Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole, MJF vs. C.M. Punk, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley, the six-man ladder match, Jade Cargill vs. Tay Conti, and more.

