VIP AUDIO 5/10 – WWE Money in the Bank PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Mitchell & Martin: Full analysis of every match including Climbing Corporate Ladder, Drew vs. Seth, Braun vs. Bray, plus other tangents (75 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell and PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin to analyze the WWE Money in the Bank PPV including the Men’s and Women’s Climbing the Corporate Ladder dual match, Drew McIntyre defending against Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt, Bayley vs. Tamina, the Fatal Four-way for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, and more. Also, tangents on the pros and cons of shutting down versus continuing with empty arena wrestling and comparisons between UFC’s relative success in the empty venue presentation and pro wrestling’s struggles.

