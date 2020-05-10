VIP AUDIO 5/9 – WKH – News & 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Backstage on Hunter-Cena dynamic, Lita-Hart-Edge update, Foley defends Triple H for Lilian Garcia comment, Vickie becomes G.M., Bischoff praises Russo, more (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to one Wade Keller Hotline from 15 years ago this week followed by five WKH’s from 10 years ago this week. The summaries of each follow…

-Wade Keller Hotline (5-25-2005): Raw Rating Roller Coaster, Rationale for Smackdown moving from Thursdays to Fridays, backstage insight on Hunter-Cena dynamic, TNA’s TV future and prospective buyer, HBK and Taker (28 min.): PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses some of the biggest stories of the week including the Raw Ratings Roller coaster the past two weeks and what it does and doesn’t tell WWE… The rationale for Smackdown being shifted from Thursdays to Fridays this fall and the industry reaction… The Lita-Hardy-Kane-Edge situation, and what is and isn’t working so far with WWE’s approach… TNA’s TV situation changing, and the latest word on their future… Reaction to TNA’s prospective buyer… Shawn Michaels update… Undertaker update… Hardys Ultimate Insider DVD notes… And more…

-Wade Keller Hotline – The News (5-8-2010): Terry Funk talks about Hogan, Mick Foley defends his criticism of Triple H for Lilian Garcia insult, Ross reviews Foley’s new book, TNA Poll Update, more (11 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the headlines of the last 24 hours including Terry Funk talking about Hogan, Mick Foley defending his criticism of Triple H for Lilian Garcia insult, Ross reviewing Foley’s new book, TNA Contender Poll Update, and more.

-Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor (5-9-2010): Daniel Bryan, Desmond Wolfe, WWE’s house shows, TNA tanking ratings on purpose, and more (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his look at the headlines of the last 24 hours including Terry Funk talking about Hogan, Mick Foley defending his criticism of Triple H for Lilian Garcia insult, Ross reviewing Foley’s new book, TNA Contender Poll Update, and more.

-Wade Keller Hotline – Raw Analysis (5-10-2010): Orton and Cena share top babyface role, Edge emerges as star heel, Vickie takes over as G.M., more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his analysis of WWE Raw including the first Monday alone since February. Did they hotshot, slow down, or stick to business as usual? Vickie Guerrero was brought back to be G.M. Edge emerged as a star heel on the brand. Orton continues to be a central babyface alongside Cena. Ted DiBiase gets rich. Daniel Bryan scores his first win. And more.

-Wade Keller Hotline – The News (5-11-2010): Eric Bischoff says Russo is doing a phenomenal job, comments on Ross, Heyman, RVD, Monday disappointment, McMahon, more: This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the newsworthy Eric Bischoff interview with Monday Night Mayhem where he said Vince Russo is doing a phenomenal job, plus talks about Jim Ross, Paul Heyman, Matt Morgan, Rob Van Dam, his disappointment with Monday Impact, Vince McMahon, his future with TNA, and more.

-Wade Keller Hotline – The News (5-12-2010): Angle on his future and TNA’s direction, Bret on his surprise U.S. Title match, Rhodes family, Spike TV ratings, more (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the newsworthy Kurt Angle interview including his thoughts on TNA’s future, TNA’s talking and wrestling ratio, his future in movies, his top of the cage moonsault, and more, plus Bret Hart’s surprise U.S. Title shot, the Rhodes family uniting in the ring, Raw ratings, Spike TV ratings on Monday without Impact, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO