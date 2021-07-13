SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey talk UFC 264, the future of Dustin Poirier, the impact of Conor McGregor's recent losing streak, more (84 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:23:56 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey talk UFC 264. They discuss the future of Dustin Poirier, the impact of Conor McGregor’s recent losing streak, and much more. Rick and Robert briefly discuss the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés. They also discuss the MMA return of Miesha Tate.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO