VIP AUDIO 7/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hazelwood (AD-FREE): Lashley’s reaction to losing to Xavier, Sheamus-Humberto, Eva Marie, live callers & emails (124 min)

July 13, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Bruce Hazelwood to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss Bobby Lashley’s reaction to losing to Xavier Woods, the Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo match, Eva Marie’s acting, the end of the ThunderDome era, and much more with live callers and emails throughout.

