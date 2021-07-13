News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/12 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Lashley loses to Xavier and then gives best promo of his career, Omos’s first singles match, Sheamus vs. Humberto, Natalya vs. Ripley, more (35 min)

July 13, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 7/12 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Lashley loses to Xavier and then gives best promo of his career, Omos's first singles match, Sheamus vs. Humberto, Natalya vs. Ripley, more (35 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw’s final broadcast from ThunderDome. This included Bobby Lashley losing to Xavier Woods and then returning to give the best promo of his career. Also, Omos’s first singles match, Sheamus vs. Humberto for the U.S. Title, Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss disappears, Ricochet vs. John Morrison in a falls count anywhere match, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021