VIP AUDIO 8/10 – WKH – The News: AEW Dynamite preview, Acclaimed missing from Dark, Ratings Overview with Live Crowds so Far, ROH moves PPV out of Florida, Cole-O’Reilly stips, more (16 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including AEW Dynamite preview, Acclaimed missing from Dark, Ratings Overview with Live Crowds so Far for Raw and Smackdown, ROH moves PPV out of Florida due to COVID concerns, Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly stipulations revealed, and more.

