SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/11 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (1/19/1992): Interviews with “Big” John Studd talking Ric Flair in the WWF, plus “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers, Vince Russo (52 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 52:45 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Jan. 19, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#143) hosted by John Arezzi which features an interview with “Big” John Studd discussing current WWF topics including how to book Ric Flair’s WWF run. Also, Vince Russo appears to plug the new Pro Wrestling Spotlight Newsletter he was publishing for host Arezzi, plus an interview with “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers at the start of the show.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO