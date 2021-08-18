SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 8/17 – WKH - The News: Minute-by-minute peaks and valleys for Omega-Christian and Baker-Velvet on Rampage, latest Impact viewership data, plus Raw & Smackdown ratings (22 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 22:15 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news with a focus on a big week of ratings. First, a look at Raw ratings and key metrics. Then how Smackdown performed up against the NFL preseason game. Then AEW Rampage ratings including exclusive minute-by-minute peaks and valleys for Omega-Christian and Baker-Velvet in two demographics and how they differed and which match did better. Also, the latest Impact viewership data reveals a drop compared to a year ago, but a boost last week. Then some quick NXT on USA notes.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO