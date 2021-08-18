VIP AUDIO 8/18 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Jon Mezzera cohosts to preview 2021 Summerslam and look back on 2011 edition. Orton vs. Christian No Holds Barred, Punk vs. Cena w/Triple H Special Referee, more (131 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Jon Mezzera, author of the “Raw Hits and Misses” report for the Torch, returns to WWE Then and Now to preview the 2021 Summerslam PPV and look back on the 2011 edition. All matches are previewed with an emphasis on the recent promo between Roman Reigns and John Cena and the potential for the women’s division. They run down the full 2011 Summerslam card, which featured Randy Orton vs. Christian for the World Heavyweight Champion in a No Holds Barred match, and CM Punk vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship with Triple H as the special guest referee. Featured topics include the Money in the Bank winner losing matches, Booker T and Michael Cole’s commentary, the storytelling between Orton and Christian, the disappointing ending to Punk vs. Cena match, and the involvement of Kevin Nash. They do some “what if” scenarios and Punk’s path to eventually winning the WWE Championship. They sneak in a little discussion of Punk’s likely imminent debut for AEW, of which Frank is skeptical.

