VIP AUDIO 8/18 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (1/26/1992): Reaction to Royal Rumble, WrestleMania line-up speculation on Hogan, Flair, Savage, Sid, plus trivia (53 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Jan. 26, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#144) hosted by John Arezzi. They cover news including WrestleMania plans for Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan, WCW signing Jesse Ventura, Lex Luger’s move from WCW to the WBF and eventually the WWF, a preview of the WWF Madison Square Garden event, the end of the Tri-States Wrestling Alliance, and much more with topics from callers throughout the show, plus wrestling trivia.

