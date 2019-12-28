12/27 WWE in Pittsburgh, Pa.: Seth & AOP vs. KO & Viking Raiders, Ring Announcer Mike Rome becomes 24/7 Champion (briefly), Becky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte, Aleister vs. Murphy, Styles vs. Orton

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

DECEMBER 28, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA.

REPORT BY JOHN WASHABAUGH, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

Video clip of R-Truth states he’ll be defending the 24/7 Title.

(1) The Viking Raiders beat The O.C.

(2) Drew McIntyre beat No Way Jose. At one point Jose referenced 3MB.

(3) Aleister Black beat Buddy Murphy. A great match, as is expected from these two.

(4) Ricochet beat Bobby Lashley (w/Lana). Lana came out to her music, ran down Pittsburgh, then introduced Lashley. She said Rusev wasn’t there due to restraining order. My wife calls Lashley “muscular Wayne Brady.” Decent match. Lashley attacked Ricochet afterward.

(5) Randy Orton beat A.J. Styles (w/Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows). It ended with Anderson and Gallows interfering by pulling Styles from ring, then Viking Raiders attacked them. Orton won after Styles went back into ring.

Intermission

(6a) A Singh Brother beat R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Title.

(6b) Mike Rome beat a Singh Brother to win the 24/7 Title.

(6c) A Singh Brother beat Mike Rome to regain the 24/7 Title.

(6b) R-Truth beat a Singh Brothers to regain the 24/7 Title.

(7) Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) beat Rey Mysterio to retain the U.S. Title. Andrade won after Zelina tripped Rey when he was going for the 619. Rey hit the 619 after the match.

(8) Becky Lynch beat Charlotte and Asuka to retain the Raw Title. This was originally supposed to be a tag title match. Becky received the pop of the night to this point, but close to Rey. They did a comedy spot where Charlotte and Becky kept rolling each other up in a circle around the ref, then came up dizzy. Becky won with a roll-up on Charlotte while she was attempting to put her in the Figure-Eight.

(9) Seth Rollins & AOP beat Kevin Owens & The Street Profits. This started with KO vs. Seth. Owens left the ring to attack AOP, then the KO mugging began. KO was saved by the Street Profits. It turned into a tag at that point. Montez Ford came across as a star here. Typical six man shenanigans. Rollins won with the Curb Stomp on Ford. Rollins and AOP beat up Owens after. Samoa Joe ran out for the save.

Biggest Pops: Becky, KO, Joe, Street Profits, Rey

Most Heat: Lana, Seth, Andrade/Zelina, McIntyre

