VIP AUDIO 12/27 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Bryan vs. Miz vs. Corbin stretched into three segments, Rumble Fiend challenger determined, New Year’s Day Fox match announced, lots of women’s segments (23 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including Daniel Bryan vs. Miz vs. King Corbin stretched into three segments, the Royal Rumble Fiend challenger determined, New Year’s Day Fox match announced, lots of women’s segments with Carmela, Lacey Evans, Moment of Bliss, Sonya Deville, and more, plus an Ali vignette and Sami returns to action.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO