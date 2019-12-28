FREE PODCAST 12/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Off-air Fiend appearance, New Year’s Special taping, Bryan-Miz-Corbin, Moment of Bliss, Braun dances, Otiz-Mandy, live callers, mailbag, on-site report (125 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado of PWTorch.com to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including the Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Baron Corbin main event for a title shot at Royal Rumble against The Fiend, Braun Strowman moves his hips for New Day, Moment of Bliss with Lacey Evans, Otis smitten with Mandy Rose, Fruit Cake, Mustafa Ali, Sheamus, and more. Also, our on-site correspondent from Detroit details the crowd size and enthusiasm, off-air happenings, and results of the New Year’s Special match between Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO