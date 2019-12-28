VIP 1999 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #581 (December 25, 1999): Cover Story on Bret Hart turning heel and reforming the NWO as part of a remake of the 1997 Survivor Series swerve, coverage of Starrcade ’99, the final installment of the Justin Credible “Torch Talk” series, more

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SUMMARY of #581 cover-dated December 25, 1999: This issue features a cover story on Bret Hart turning heel and reforming the NWO as part of a remake of the 1997 Survivor Series swerve also involving Bret Hart… Detailed coverage of Starrcade ’99 including Wade Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… The final installment of the ten part Justin Credible “Torch Talk” series… WCW Newswire covers Goldberg punching a window out of a limo in frustration causing injuries, swearing making it on the air, Brad Siegel takes over control of WCW in what would turn out to be the beginning of the end for WCW, Vince Russo announces Ultimate Warrior negotiations, and more… WWF Newswire including the latest on Steve Austin’s optimism about a return to the ring, Chris Jericho’s latest problem trying to fit in with the WWF locker room, why Shawn Stasiak was fired, and the latest on the TV writing situation without Russo and Ferrara… ECW Newswire has the latest on Shawn Michaels negotiations… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes, Raw Review, Nitro Review, Smackdown Review, other TV Reviews, and more…

