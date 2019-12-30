12/29 WWE in Hershey, Pa.: How Orton got injured against Styles, Seth vs. KO, Drew vs. No Way Jose, Black vs. Murphy, Andrade vs. Lashley

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

WWE LIVE EVENT REPORT

DECEMBER 29, 2019

HERSHEY, PA. AT THE GIANT CENTER

REPORT BY IRVIN DEITZ, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

(1) The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) and The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) in a triple threat match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship when Erik pinned Anderson

(2) Drew McIntyre pinned No Way Jose.

(3) Aleister Black pinned Buddy Murphy.

(4) A.J. Styles wrestled Randy Orton to a no contest when the referee stopped the match due to an injury to Orton when Styles blocked an RKO attempt and Orton’s left knee gave out. Trainers came out to check on Orton, who was helped out.

(5) Becky Lynch beat Charlotte Flair and Asuka when she pinned Charlotte to retain the Raw Women’s Title.

(6) Sunil & Samir Singh beat R-Truth when Sunil pinned R-Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Championship, but then Samir rolled up Sunil to win the title, then R-Truth rolled up Samir to win the title back.

(7) Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) beat Bobby Lashley (w/Lana) and Ricochet when he pinned Ricochet to retain the WWE United States Championship.

(8) Seth Rollins pinned Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. Seth had help from the AOP (Akam & Razar). Samoa Joe came out afterwards to help Owens.

