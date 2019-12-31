News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/30 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including the Lana-Lashley wedding, Orton injury swerve, Seth & AOP, Samoa Joe & KO, Charlotte promo, Street Profits vs. OC (38 min)

December 31, 2019


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis including the Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding, the Randy Orton injury swerve, more with the Seth Rollins & AOP feud with Samoa Joe & Kevin Owens, Charlotte’s promo and match with Natalya, Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, Street Profits vs. The OC, and much more.

