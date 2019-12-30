News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/29 – WKH – NXT vs. AEW ratings updated with seven days of post-live viewership + Ask the Editor on whether AEW will adjust due to criticism, Becky Three Belts at WrestleMania, Khan stunner (20 min)

December 30, 2019


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers Mailbag questions on a variety of topics. First, though, a ratings update on NXT vs. AEW with viewership updated with seven days of post-live viewership and what the monthly +7 day ratings have been for both shows. Then, in the Ask the Editor portion, will AEW listen to criticism and adjust at the start of 2020, will there be a Becky Three Belts storyline going into WrestleMania, and should Tony Khan have participated in an angle with a stunner at a recent Dynamite event.

