VIP AUDIO 12/29 – WKH – NXT vs. AEW ratings updated with seven days of post-live viewership + Ask the Editor on whether AEW will adjust due to criticism, Becky Three Belts at WrestleMania, Khan stunner (20 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller answers Mailbag questions on a variety of topics. First, though, a ratings update on NXT vs. AEW with viewership updated with seven days of post-live viewership and what the monthly +7 day ratings have been for both shows. Then, in the Ask the Editor portion, will AEW listen to criticism and adjust at the start of 2020, will there be a Becky Three Belts storyline going into WrestleMania, and should Tony Khan have participated in an angle with a stunner at a recent Dynamite event.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO