VIP AUDIO 1/19 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: To be the man, you have to make the man – The artistry of Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black (50 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The artistry of Buddy Murphy vs. Aleister Black. On the show, Zack Heydorn breaks down the art behind the Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black rivalry. Specific discussion points include the contrast in characters, opposites attracting, the character development of each act throughout the feud, analysis of their in-ring work, outside circumstances surrounding the feud, and the impact this program will have on both men moving forward. In addition, bonus discussion is featured regarding the reboot and resurgence of Monday Night Raw. Enjoy!

