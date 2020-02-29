FREE PODCAST 2/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Chiari: Cena teases retirement, Fiend shows up, Goldberg asks who’s next, Reigns answers, on-site correspondent, callers (140 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including the John Cena teasing retirement, Fiend shows up, Goldberg asks who’s next, Reigns answers, Elimination Chamber developments, Curtis Axel back on TV (and Sasha Banks too!). They talk with an on-site correspondent from Boston to relay what happened in the arena. They also answer Mailbag questions primarily on the Fiend-Cena and Reigns-Goldberg situation.

