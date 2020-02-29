VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #590 (February 26, 2000): Cover Story on Hulk Hogan as WCW morale buster, WCW SuperBrawl PPV coverage, Keller’s feature editorial examining Vince McMahon’s critical comments aimed at Mick Foley’s wife, more

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #590 cover-dated February 26, 2000: This issue features a cover story on Hulk Hogan was the WCW morale buster including critical comments by Perry Saturn and on-record comments from Hogan… In-depth WCW SuperBrawl PPV coverage including Hogan vs. Luger, Flair vs. Funk, and Sid vs. Jarrett vs. Hall including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax and Poll Results… Keller’s feature editorial examines Vince McMahon’s critical comments aimed at Mick Foley’s wife stemming from her interview on ABC’s “20/20″… Plus WWF Newswire details adjustments made in the WWF following the departures of Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara and much more insider news… WCW Newswire covers Scott Hall and Scott Steiner controversies, plus Bret Hart comments on the death of his brother Owen…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #590

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE