VIP AUDIO 2/28 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at AEW Revolution (59 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? AEW Revolution. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship, Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager, Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & Adam Page for the AEW Tag Team Championship, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO