VIP AUDIO 3/3 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Tyson Fury, WXW 16 Carat, PROGRESS Chapters 102 & 103, live reviews, and more! (158 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling returns with a bumper edition of the British Wrestling Report. He looks back to Tyson Fury’s victory over Deotany Wilder before looking ahead to a possible unification match with Anthony Joshua and DAZN’s move into the UK. He then previews WXW’s 16 Carat and reviews PROGRESS Chapters 101 & 102. He finishes by finally giving his live thoughts on Fight Club: PRO’s Wrestlehouse 2020 and Kamikaze Pro Wrestling’s Over the Top 7.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO