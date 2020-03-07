VIP AUDIO 3/7 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Austin’s return to Raw, Bret-Vince contract signing, Hall of Fame announcements, Styles vs. Hardy on Impact, Bischoff-Jarrett feud, Angle lost in shuffle, Linda running for Senate, Rock & Austin movie careers (63 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flashback to three Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in mid-March 2010:

3/15 Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Review of the return of Steve Austin, Bret-Vince Contract Signing, WrestleMania Rematches, Hall of Fame Announcements, more (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an instant review of tonight’s WWE Raw including the return of Steve Austin, the Bret Hart-Vince McMahon contract signing, WrestleMania rematches without clean finishes, Hall of Fame announcements, Orton’s WrestleMania match made official, and more.

3/16 Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact: Hardy vs. Styles, Destination X Hype, More Bischoff than RVD, Jimmy Hart wrestles (29 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an in-depth review of last night’s episode of TNA Impact including thoughts on the hype for the A.J. Styles vs. Jeff Hardy main event, Destination X PPV hype, Eric Bischoff’s ongoing feud with Jeff Jarrett, lots more blood, Kurt Angle lost in the shuffle, and much more.

3/19 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Ross’s future, Linda McMahon campaign update, Rock vs. Austin for movie roles, Umaga, Tommy Dreamer, TNA-ECW, Impact replay rating (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest headlines with some analysis of those news items including Jim Ross’s future, Linda McMahon’s campaign in Connecticut for Senate, Rock and Austin’s converging movie careers, Umaga’s cause of death, Tommy Dreamer back in action, prospects of a TNA-ECW angle, the Impact replay ratings, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO