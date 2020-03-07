WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER PRIMER 3/8: Men’s Tag and Women’s Singles Chamber matches, Styles vs. Black, Andrade vs. Humberto, Bryan vs. Gulak, Profits vs. Seth & Murphy, Braun vs. Sami & Shinsuke & Cesaro

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

The 2020 edition of the Elimination Chamber will be coming from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sunday, March 8, 2020. I can’t say I’m excited by the card. There are a lot matches whose results are foregone conclusions, steppingstones on the way to WrestleMania. It is also a card open to the possibility of multiple run-ins or distraction finishes. The Andrade vs. Carrillo match has the best chance of stealing the show since there are a lot of moments in this extended feud that they can call back on to enhance the in-ring story of the match. As for the rest of the card, I just hope it doesn’t suck too bad.

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Basler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan – Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

Story in a nutshell: Six women compete to determine that Baszler will challenge Becky Lynch for her WWE Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

There are several storylines that will play out inside the chamber. First, the most interesting yet most poorly handled storyline. Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan once formed a group called the Riott Squad. The group drifted apart following Ruby Riott’s real-life injury. In the meantime, Liv Morgan received a character refresh and became involved in a storyline with Lana. After defeating Lana on the February 3, 2020 episode of Raw, Ruby Riott returned and turned on Liv Morgan. Eventually this leads to a match between Liv and Ruby, with Logan as the special guest referee on March 2, 2020. Logan helped Liv win after Ruby got handsy with Logan. The unfortunate Liv then got taken out by Logan.

Natalia and Asuka have been feuding apparently, a fact I had forgotten about since it hasn’t been a point of emphasis in all the ongoing storylines, and Natalya was completely absent from the final hype on the March 2 episode. Asuka has gotten the better of Natalya when they have been face-to-face.

On the February 10, 2020 episode of Raw, Shayna Baszler channeled her inner Khorne Berzerker (Blood for the Blood God! Skulls for the Skull Throne!) and attacked Becky Lynch, chomping on Becky’s nape of the neck. Baszler was then given (rewarded?) a spot in the elimination chamber. She loomed large over the contract signing on February 24, coming in fashionably late, and instigating the conflagration that enveloped the proceedings.

Prediction: The only way Baszler doesn’t win, is if the WWE tries pulling a swerve since Baszler winning is so obvious. Having Natalya or Asuka win so that Baszler needs to take them out on her way to WrestleMania, or if someone new, like a returning Nia Jax or Rousey being Becky’s true WrestleMania opponent are longshot possibilities. So yeah, in the end, I’ve got Baszler.

The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode – Men’s Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match for the Smackdown Men’s Tag-Team Championship

Story in a nutshell: Miz and John Morrison must defend their titles against five other teams inside the Elimination Chamber.

The Miz and Morrison won the Smackdown Men’s Tag Team Championship from the New Day, Kofi Kingston and Big E, at Super Showdown in that beautiful, transcendent country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (still awaiting my check guys). Jey and Jimmy Uso have a storied history with the New Day and there is mutual, sometimes begrudging respect between the two teams. Otis and Tucker have been linked to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode through Otis’s attempt to romance Mandy Rose. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are in the match because they needed a sixth team and the Revival hasn’t re-signed their contract.

Prediction: To be honest I don’t care about this match (outside of whatever parkour Morrison pulls out). The Miz and Morrison winning will rubberstamp them as credible champions, as much as a nearly worthless title can anyway. The Ziggler/Otis/Mandy triangle is one of the hotter stories on Smackdown so by Vince logic, having the title involved will elevate the story further (just ask Fiend how that turned out). The Usos or New Day winning would set up a “work rate” match between these two teams at WrestleMania. I’m going with my heart and say the Usos but I’m afraid it will be Ziggler and Roode.

Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn – Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Story in a nutshell: Can the “Monster Among Men”, Braun Strowman, defend his title against the scheming triumvirate of evil, Cesaro, Shinsuke and Sami?

January 31, 2020, Braun Strowman won the WWE Intercontinental Title in what was almost a squash match. Sami Zayn complained it wasn’t fair and has since been trying to goad Strowman into a rematch. Elias got involved and he and Strowman faced Shinsuke and Cesaro in a “Symphony of Destruction” match, February 21,2020 (sadly, I don’t remember any Megadeth references from Graves on commentary this time). A week later, at the Shinsuke and Strowman contract signing, Sami used dubious legalese to get himself and Cesaro added to the match.

Prediction: If Tyson Fury is in the audience, Strowman retains with his help to set something up for WrestleMania. Otherwise, I think the trio wins.

The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy – WWE Raw Men’s Tag Team Championship

Story in a nutshell: Can the Messiah (and his disciple) pull off a miracle and win back the titles from the Street Profits?

The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, got themselves involved in the feud between KO and Seth Rollins, probably because they needed something to do and someone realized that “Street Profits” was a play on “Street Prophets” and with the Monday Night Messiah playing on religious trappings, it’d be cute to bring them together. SUBTLE! After failing at Saudi Arabia, the Street Profits were given another, final, shot at the title that they capitalized on. A furious Seth Rollins booked himself a rematch at Elimination Chamber.

Prediction: I cannot see the title changing hands here. The Profits retain with a likely assist from Kevin Owens.

Aleister Black vs. A.J. Styles – No Disqualification match

Story in a nutshell: Aleister Black attempts of avenge himself on AJ Styles after weeks of being on the receiving end of several beatdowns by the OC.

For months Aleister Black has been begging for someone to pick a fight with him. Failing at finding any worthy comers, he instead went on the hunt for someone to fight. So, of course the OC picks a fight with him by jumping him February 24, 2020. Black demanded a match with Styles for the following week which was granted. AJ changed the terms the week of, however, making Black run a gauntlet through Gallows and Anderson before he would face him. A weakened Black was dispatched by AJ, all this being a message to Undertaker who embarrassed AJ at Saudi Arabia.

Prediction: For months they have been building up Black and I can’t believe that it’s to have him be a steppingstone in the AJ Styles and Undertaker story. I think Black wins with help from ‘Taker or Kane.

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo – WWE United States Championship

Story in a nutshell: A story comes full circle to where it began, Humberto Carrillo faces Andrade to settle the score, this time for the United States championship.

December 9, 2019, Humberto Carrillo defeated Andrade setting off a long running personal feud that has drawn friends and family into its orbit. Andrade, to avenge his loss, hit his Hammerlock DDT onto the exposed concrete to take Humberto Carrillo out of action for a while. Rey came in to defend Humberto setting off a feud between him and Andrade. After winning a ladder match against Rey, Andrade was attacked by a returning Carrillo setting up a championship match between the two. Carrillo won the match via disqualification, so he didn’t get the belt. Carrillo, in anger, took out Andrade with Andrade’s own Hammerlock DDT on the exposed concrete putting Andrade on the shelf for a while. To combat Carrillo, Selina Vega brought in Carrillo’s cousin, Angel Garza, who was foiled in his attempt to take out Carrillo on the concrete, by Rey Mysterio. Unfortunately, Rey is taken out by the Hammerlock DDT to the concrete later instead. Carrillo finally overcame his cousin, Garza, and won a tag match with Rey against Garza and Andrade (Andrade and Rey making an unceremonious return at the derailer of storyline momentum event in Saudi Arabia). With Carrillo pinning Andrade, he now will face him for the US Championship.

Prediction: I think his has been the best storyline running in the WWE. While the storyteller in me loves the idea of this storyline coming full circle to a match between Carrillo and Andrade, the match-up that started this whole thing, culminating in a triumphant win for Carrillo, I think that moment can be postponed until WrestleMania with Carrillo emerging triumphant by defeating his rival, family, and mentor all in one match. So, with that, Andrade retains. Maybe with help from Garza.

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

Story in a nutshell: Daniel Bryan comes face to face with the delusional man who claims he knows all of Bryan’s weaknesses.

For weeks now Daniel Bryan has been wrestling enhancement while Drew Gulak picks apart his wrestling style on commentary. Finally fed up with Gulak, Bryan challenged Gulak to a match at Elimination Chamber.

Prediction: Drew Gulak in a surprising twist shows he is truly the best wrestler in the world and completely dismantles Bryan. Not really. Bryan wins. Gulak is a great wrestler and if given the opportunity, this can steal the show. I wouldn’t hold my breath, but it’d be a pleasant surprise.