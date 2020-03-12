Governor of Florida, host state for WrestleMania, says mass gatherings scheduled for next 30 days should be postponed to mitigate coronavirus spread

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

WrestleMania is scheduled for Apr. 5, 24 days from now. Earlier today, the governor of Florida, the host state for WrestleMaia, has called on cities and counties to cancel any mass gatherings over the next 30 days in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus in Florida.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Gov. DeSantis said if a mass gathering is not cancelled, event organizers should have screening measure in place to prevent people who have been exposed to the virus from entering.

WWE issued a statement to PWTorch yesterday stating plans remained in place to hold WrestleMania as scheduled on Apr. 5:

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like many other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

This announcement today could alter WWE’s plans since WrestleMania falls within the 30 day window suggested by the governor, and there is unlikely a screening process that could be in place for a crowd of that size and diversity. WrestleMania is different than other Florida gatherings being cancelled in that it attracts fans from around the country and thousands from outside the country. The European travel ban announced by U.S. President Trump last night could also effect the ability of fans with tickets from Europe to even travel to WrestleMania as planned.

The NBA, NHL, and MLW have both suspended their seasons pending further developments in the crisis in the United States. Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training today.

