VIP AUDIO 3/11 – WKH – Coronavirus threat and AEW Dynamite Review: Jericho & Guevara vs. Page & Dustin, Lance Archer debuts with Jake Roberts, chairshots to the head, Moxley sitdown with Ross, Bloods & Guts rules (21 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses the latest regarding the Coronavirus including Smackdown in Detroit, the impact of the NBA and NCAA cancellations, and more. Then he reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Hangman Page & Dustin Rhodes, Pac & Lucha Bros. vs. Joey Janella & Private Party, Lance Archer’s debut with Jake Roberts, a sit-down interview with Jon Moxley, Cody vs. Ortiz, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO