WWE issues statement to PWTorch regarding status of WrestleMania in Tampa next month, NCAA announces no fans at tournament this year

WWE has issued the following statement to PWTorch minutes ago regarding their plans to go forward with WrestleMania as planned.

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like many other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

The timing is key, as fans with refundable tickets might be up against deadlines to cancel their travel plans.

PWTorch asked WWE whether fans will be able to ask for refunds if they are concerned for their health or are experiencing symptoms and wish to protect those around them, but that was not covered in their response at this time. PWTorch asked the same questions to AEW regarding upcoming live events in major arenas a short time ago and is awaiting a response.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has just announced that their tournament the month will take place without fans in attendance: LA Times: CAA tournament will be played without fans over coronavirus concerns

NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement:

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans, and most importantly our student athletes.”

Also, only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend games.

The Golden State Warriors are also abiding by San Francisco government banning large gatherings at events. All Golden State Warriors game tomorrow night will be played without fans. All other events at Chase Center are being cancelled through March 21.