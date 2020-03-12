VIP AUDIO 3/11 – East Coast Cast #492 (NSFW): Trav and Cam talk Coronavirus and its related cancellations, WWE’s potential lobbying power to keep Tampa Bay from cancelling WrestleMania, the continuing burial of Ricochet, more (93 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam talk about Coronavirus and how dozens of major events, festivals, and gatherings are being cancelled, including the entire rest of the NBA season! The pair speculate on WWE’s lobbying power to keep the city of Tampa Bay from cancelling WrestleMania. The burial of Ricochet continues and no one knows why. Becky Lynch is definitely Rocky 3. Why Shayna Baszler running through the Elimination Chamber was a good thing and the right move. Live calls and more.

