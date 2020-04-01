VIP AUDIO 4/1 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: The Horror King Vincent talks about his feud with Matt Taven, breaking up The Kingdom, and his thoughts on horror movies, plus more (59 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, Ryan and Tyler have The Horror King Vincent (@horrorkingvm) on the show to talk about his feud with Matt Taven, breaking up The Kingdom, and his thoughts on horror movies. Ryan and Tyler also make their picks in the quarterfinal round of the “greatest ROH performer of all time” tournament.

