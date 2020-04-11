FREE PODCAST 4/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Chris Maitland joins Rich to discuss Brawl for All memories and Dark Side of the Ring episode, plus a preview of the next month’s shows, more (72 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: With the debut of the Brawl for All Episode of Dark Side of the Ring, Rich has Chris Maitland on as his co-host, and the pair chats about the strange bedfellows of the opening round match-ups, the insanity of allowing Jim Cornette and Vince Russo to feud over several episodes of the series, the star-crossed timelines of wrestlers like Dan Severn and Bart Gunn had they worked in a post-modern UFC environment, and a quick jump into the world of computerized wrestling to top it all off.

