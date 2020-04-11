VIP AUDIO 4/11 – WKH – News & 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Hogan establishes where his legacy is compared to Michaels, Draft Lottery news, WWE cuts, review of strong Impact, review of Raw where Triple H was jerk to Lilian (110 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we present two Hotlines from 15 years ago this week featuring a ton of insider news and then two Hotlines from 10 years ago this week reviewing TNA Impact and WWE Monday Night Raw. The summaries of each follow…

-Wade Keller Hotline (4-13-2005): In-depth look at releases of Matt Hardy, Rhino, and Molly and what it says about Stephanie & Laurinaitis, TNA chances of getting on Spike and how UFC factors in, more (26 min.): In today’s new 25 minute Keller VIP Audio Update: An in-depth looks at the decision to release Matt Hardy and Rhyno, why Chilly Willy and Molly Holly are no longer with WWE, and what some of the decisions say about the current management team with Stephanie McMahon and John Laurenaitis… The latest on TNA’s chances of getting on Spike TV, what is working for it and against it, why it’s tough to have sympathy for the company right now the way they are dealing with wrestlers, and how UFC factors into the situation and may cause more harm than good to TNA’s chances… A quick note about the WWE draft status and few more in-house items…

-Wade Keller Hotline (4-20-2005): In-depth analysis of Draft Lottery possibilities, inside word on who’s most likely to move, pro and cons of top five possible switches, brilliance of Hogan on display, MSG (29 min.): In today’s new 29 minute Keller VIP Audio Update: An in-depth analysis of various draft lottery scenarios, what the inside word is on who is most likely to be moved to the other brand, and what the pros and cons are of the top five possible switches for both Raw and Smackdown… Insight into the brilliance of Hulk Hogan on display again on Raw this week as he established firmly where Shawn Michaels is compared to him in the legacy and stature departments, and why Steve Austin best stay away from Hogan for years to avoid embarrassment… Thoughts on Raw, the MSG crowd, the Hunter vs. Ross match, and more…

-Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact (4-19-2010): One of the most promising episodes of Impact, a night to remember (32 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his analysis of tonight’s edition of TNA Impact which was one of the most promising editions of Impact ever. They focused on fewer wrestlers than usual, didn’t go to Eric Bischoff’s office desk once, built up the importance of the World Title, had one match lead to another with logic, and delivered with a sense of high-energy drama start to finish. A lot worked on this show. If you’re going to hot-shot, this is how. A complete detailed breakdown of what worked and what can be carried over in future weeks even without the same level of hot-shotting.

-Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw (4-20-10): Bad slapstick with MacGruber cast, Triple H back to being a jerk, long matches make up for slim roster (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his analysis of last night’s WWE Raw which featured a stripped down roster, Smackdown wrestlers filling in, the cast of MacGruber promoting their movie and doing bad slapstick, Triple H being a prick to Lilian Garcia and using his sharp-wit to pick on undeserving targets as usual, Undertaker pinning World Champ Jack Swagger clean, weak hype for Extreme Rules, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO