VIP AUDIO 4/11 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Historical perspective on why certain wrestling stars only worked babyface, comparing Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels matches from 1997 to their WM run, and more, plus bonus material on Brawl for All episode of Dark Side of the Ring (105 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: A discussion on why certain talents like Ricky Steamboat and Tito Santana only worked as babyfaces, comparing and contrasting The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels matches from 1997 to their WrestleMania run at WrestleMania 25 and 26, why Ted Dibiase was never NWA World Heavyweight Champion, is ESPN interested in airing pro wrestling again, and more. This week’s episode also includes bonus material on the Brawl For All episode of Dark Side of the Ring with discussion on the concept, its obvious flaws, Vince Russo, Jim Cornette, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

