VIP AUDIO 4/17 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Is the Revival’s departure from WWE a repudiation on how WWE transitions stars from NXT to main roster, a career history lesson on Buddy Rose, did CM Punk’s 2011 pipe bomb promo set the foundation for future top stars of NXT (77 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Is the Revival's departure from WWE a repudiation on how WWE transitions stars from NXT to the main roster, a career history on Buddy Rose and analysis of his time in the WWF, AWA, and the Portland territory, plus the importance of CM Punk's pipe bomb promo in regards to Triple H signing top independent talent to NXT, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch.

