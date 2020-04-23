VIP AUDIO 4/22 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk WWE coming out behind on PR front, Bulls documentary on ESPN, Travis nearing end of Farseer trilogy, more (92 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for VIP and talking WWE coming out behind on the PR front, exposing their systematic scumbaggery to a larger, mainstream audience. A brief talk about the Bulls documentary on ESPN. Some book club chat – Travis nears the end of the Farseer trilogy. The B.A. mailbag is dug into.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO