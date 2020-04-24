VIP AUDIO 4/24 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Ron Simmons world championship run, where does Gedo land in terms of all-time great bookers throughout history of pro wrestling, how has Conrad Thompson influenced wrestling throughout last five years (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, hosted by PWTorch Contributor Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Ron Simmons’s run as the World Heavyweight Champion, where does Gedo and his booking of New Japan Pro Wrestling land amongst all-time great bookers in pro wrestling history, and how has Conrad Thompson influenced wrestling throughout the last five years. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

